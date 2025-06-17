Ocean State Crossing to Launch This Summer with Epic 15-Mile Paddle and Row Challenge from Newport to Narragansett

A thrilling new event is set to make waves in Rhode Island’s coastal waters this summer. On August 9, 2025, the inaugural Ocean State Crossing will challenge paddlers and rowers from across the country with a 15-mile open-water race stretching from Fort Adams in Newport Harbor to George’s of Galilee in Narragansett.

Participants will tackle the coastal course using prone or stand-up paddleboards, surfskis, ocean kayaks, and coastal rowing crafts. Along the way, they’ll pass iconic landmarks such as the Newport Bridge, Castle Hill, Beavertail Lighthouse, Narragansett Towers, and Point Judith Lighthouse.

Part endurance challenge, part tribute to ocean culture, the event is the latest addition to the Summer Safe Ocean State Race Series, a mission-driven initiative founded by longtime Rhode Island lifeguard Brian Guadagno. The series promotes drowning and cancer prevention, cardiac health, and coastal sustainability. In 2024, the group raised $25,000 for these causes, including the placement of outdoor defibrillator stations at local beaches.

“This is an opportunity for Rhode Island to host athletes from all over the paddle community,” said Guadagno. “We’re grateful to our partners and excited to establish a long-lasting legacy event.”

Among the high-profile athletes participating is California’s Jack Bark, a world-renowned paddler and Florence Test Pilot. Bark recently broke records at the 2024 Catalina Classic and helped design the official Florence Marine X race jersey for the event.

Each athlete will receive a competitor pack valued at $250, including apparel and gear. To join, racers must raise $600 for the event’s causes, comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety rules, and provide their own transportation.

Registration is open through August 4. The race begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. on race day.

