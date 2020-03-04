As a City, one of our goals is to inform and empower our community members by giving you the tools to prevent the spread of the virus.

To that end, earlier this week, we published a dedicated webpage on the City’s website which features up-to-date information directly from the CDC, as well as a Community Toolkit comprised of free resources such as flyers, graphics, and videos which can be downloaded and shared for free with your friends, family, and coworkers.

We’re encouraging everyone, whether you’re part of a small neighborhood group or work in a larger office environment, to visit www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19 and learn more about what steps you can take to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep Newport healthy. The Community Toolkit can also be accessed directly at www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19#toolkit.

Now is also a good time – if you haven’t done so already – to sign up for our Emergency Alert system by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/Alerts.

At this point, it’s important to stress that currently there is no identified risk to the community and we are continuing to work closely with regional, state and federal agencies to ensure that we’re prepared should the disease appear.

In the meantime, we believe that staying informed is by far the most important thing we can do as a community to stay healthy!

With that in mind, please be sure to visit www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19 for up to date information and follow us here on Facebook or find us on Nextdoor by search for The City of Newport.