Rhode Island ranks as the 2nd most restrictive state in America when it comes to coronavirus restrictions according to a study released by WalletHub on Tuesday.

In order to determine the states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a “shelter-in-place” order.

The least restrictive states were; 1. South Dakota, 2. Wisconsin, 3. Idaho, 4. Missouri, and 5. Utah.

The most restrictive were; 51. Illinois, 50. Rhode Island, 49. Washington DC, 48. Massachusetts, and 47. Vermont.

Other notables 41. New York, 32. California, 29. Louisiana, 17. Florida.

Methodology

In order to identify the states that have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the fewest restrictions.

They then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate an overall score for each state and used the resulting scores to rank-order their sample.

Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public: Double Weight (~9.30 Points)

Note: This metric measures the presence or absence of state action requiring residents to wear a face mask in public. 1 – State recommends residents wear face mask in public; 0 – State requires residents to wear face mask in public.

Note: This composite metric measures state Employee Restricted Travel enactment and Domestic Travel Limitations.

Large Gatherings Restrictions: Triple Weight (~13.95 Points)

Note: This metric measures the presence or absence of policies that have banned large gatherings in a state. 1 – State never banned large gatherings; 0.8 – State had banned large gatherings but lifted all restrictions; 0.7 – State that had banned all gatherings, but have eased restrictions by banning gatherings of 50 participants or more; 0.6 – State had banned gatherings, but has eased restrictions by banning gatherings of 20-25 participants or more; 0.4 – State has banned gatherings of 10 participants or more; 0.2 – State has banned gatherings of 5 participants or more; 0 – State has banned all gatherings.

Note: This metric measures whether a state has ordered/recommended the closure of all public schools. 1 – State recommended closure; 0.5 – State had but lifted order to close; 0 – State has ordered closure.

Note: This metric measures whether a state has imposed mandatory closings of restaurants and bars to the public. 1 – State has never closed restaurants and bars due to COVID-19; 0.75 – State had closed but fully re-opened restaurants and bars; 0.5 – State had closed but reopened for limited dine-in service with capacity limits; 0.25 – Limited dine-in service; 0 – Closed except for takeout/delivery.

Note: This metric measures whether a state has imposed mandatory closings of non-essential businesses to the public. 1 – States that have never closed non-essential businesses; 0.8 – All non-essential businesses have fully reopened; 0.6 – Certain non-essential businesses reopened; 0.4 – Certain non-essential businesses opened or have been reopened with reduced capacity; 0.2 – Certain non-essential businesses are closed; 0 – All non-essential businesses are closed.

Note: This metric measures states policies regarding the reopening of Child Care Programs. 1 – Child care programs open; 0.6 – Child care programs reopening according to state guidelines; 0.4 – Child care programs closed with exceptions for essential workers; 0 – Child care programs closed.

Note: This metric measures whether a state has imposed mandatory quarantine policies. 1 – State never issued “Shelter in Place” order; 0.9 – States that have lifted all stay-at-home mandatory restrictions; 0.7 – Only high-risk groups quarantine; 0.5 – Limited statewide quarantine (religious exemptions and/or beaches or state parks are open); 0 – Statewide mandatory quarantine.

Note: This metric measures the participation in Multistate Agreement or Regional Partnership by state. 1 – State is part of Multistate Agreement or Regional Partnership; 0 – State is not part of Multistate Agreement or Regional Partnership.

Note: This metric measures whether a state has suspended or postponed Legislative Sessions. 1 – State never suspended or postponed Legislative Session; 0.9 – State Legislative Session has been resumed; 0 – State legislature has postponed its Legislative Session.

Note: This metric refers to whether states have issued guidance for hospitals and other medical facilities to reschedule nonessential surgeries to ease the demand for medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis, or previously had such guidance but lifted it. 1 – State never issued guidance on elective surgeries; 0.5 – State had but lifted guidance on elective surgeries; 0 – State has issued guidance on elective surgeries.

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the National Governors Association, Kaiser Family Foundation, Editorial Projects in Education, Child Care Aware of America, Ballotpedia, National Conference of State Legislatures, American College of Radiology, the COVID Tracking Project and news reports.