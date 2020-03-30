Governor Gina Raimondo announced Monday that Rhode Island has seen its 4th coronavirus death as the COVID-19 virus accelerates. The person who died was a man in his 70s. Overnight, Rhode Island had 114 new cases bringing the total to 408 cases with 41 in the hospital. There have also been 15 cases in three Rhode Island nursing homes.

Rhode Island school children will continue distance learning through at least the end of April. Families without Wifi will be access it over the smartphones if the use Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile or Sprint. All data charges and overages will be waived.

Governor Raimondo also announced an April reading challenge, asking all Rhode Islanders, especially K-12 children, to read every single day of the month.

COVID-19 testing is expected to increase this week. In order to get tested one must call their primary care provider to schedule a test. Anyone showing up to a testing site without an appointment will be turned away. Those without a primary care provider can call an urgent care facility.

developing…