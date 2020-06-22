State Senator Dawn Euer (D- Dist 13) today announced her campaign for reelection.

“Today, I filed my declaration papers to run for re-election to Senate District 13. I appreciate your support of my service to our community.

The past few years have been marked by incredible challenges. From the gas outage to the pandemic and resulting recession, the resiliency and determination of our community are being tested. Today’s challenges are our challenges. We must come together as Rhode Islanders to make lasting change to build a brighter and more just future for all.

Over the last two years as State Senator, I’ve been proud to have worked on successful legislation to hold the utility accountable for the January 2019 gas outage and regulate student loan servicers. I have also fought for civil rights legislation to restore benefits to LGBT veterans who were wrongly discharged during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era and for legislation to codify protections from Roe v. Wade in to Rhode Island law.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made and delivered hundreds of masks to front-line workers and seniors, I’ve been advocating for the expanded use of COVID-19 relief funds to pay rent, so that tenants don’t lose their housing and landlords don’t fall behind, and I’ve been advocating for reforms to the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) so that our small business can be more nimble in doing what they can to stay afloat.

There is still so much work left to do, especially to answer the massive call for racial, social and economic justice and change. I have always fought to create a more just and democratic future, first as an activist through community organizing, and now as a State Senator through public policy and budgets. I humbly ask for your support in my re-election campaign so I can continue fighting for our community.”

– Dawn Euer