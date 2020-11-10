Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that on November 6, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging eight men based on their alleged involvement in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old unconscious girl at a home in Providence in December 2019.

The 13-count indictment against the eight individuals alleges that sometime between December 18 and December 20, 2019, several defendants sexually assaulted the unconscious victim and videotaped portions of the sexual assaults. None of the assailants or bystanders reported the sexual assault to the police.

“The alleged criminal conduct here is particularly heinous and demonstrates utter disregard for the young victim,” said Attorney General Neronha. “The indictment of the defendants marks the next step in holding them accountable and delivering justice to the victim and the people of Rhode Island.”

The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation. Defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on November 25, 2020.

The complete list of defendants and charges is as follows:

Antonio Roberto Leiva (age 20)

Providence, RI

P1-2020-3248A



One count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Richard Chester (age 20)

Seekonk, MA

P1-2020-3248B



One count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Malcolm Baptista (age 19)

Providence, RI

P1-2020-3248C



One count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of obstruction of the judicial system, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Carlos Chacon (age 20)

Providence, RI

P1-2020-3248D



One count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Jose Vargas (age 19)

Providence, RI

P1-2020-3248E



One count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, one count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Carlos Vasquez (age 19)

Providence, RI

P1-2020-3248F



One count of conspiracy to commit sexual assault and one count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Luis Luna (age 20)

Providence, RI

P1-2020-3248G



One count of failure to report a sexual assault.

Erving Colon (age 25)

Providence, RI

P1-2020-3248H



One count of failure to report a sexual assault.