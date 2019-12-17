SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run – Edge: Bills

After weeks of frustration the Patriots finally broke out and enjoyed their best rushing game of the season in Cincinnati. Of course that was against the Bengals run defense, which ranks last in all of football. Things figure to get a tad tougher this week against Buffalo, which allows an average of 101.4 yards per game, good for 10th in the league. But while the Bills ranking is solid, a closer look shows a slightly different story. The unit ranks just 19th in average allowed per rush at 4.3 yards per attempt, so teams have enjoyed some success on the ground against Buffalo. Whether Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead can take advantage of that remains to be seen. Michel piled up 89 yards on 19 carries in Cincinnati and Burkhead added a 33-yard touchdown run late to close out the scoring. The Patriots rushed for 175 yards and 5.5 yards per carry against the Bengals. Buffalo figures to be a much tougher test. Shaq Lawson has seen his playing time rise in recent weeks and he performed well last week in Pittsburgh. Jordan Phillips and Star Lotulelei provide the bulk on the inside in front of athletic linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. Michel ran with toughness last week and that will need to continue, but the Bills should be able to contain what has been a subpar rushing attack all season.

When the Patriots pass – Edge: Bills

The numbers didn’t exactly show it but there were some strides made in the passing game in Cincinnati as well. Specifically, the continued integration of rookie first-round pick N’Keal Harry. Harry caught just two balls but one went for a touchdown and he was active throughout the game while receiving 38 snaps, the most action he’s seen thus far. Julian Edelman continues to fight through a number of ailments, most recently a knee problem that limited him to just 40 snaps and two catches against the Bengals. Mohamed Sanu remains quiet and Tom Brady continues to search for answers to kick start the passing game that managed just 116 yards on the road. The Bills secondary has performed well all season, led by Tre’Davious White and his six interceptions. Buffalo allows only 190.5 passing yards per game, which ranks third in the league. Levi Wallace joins White at corner while Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde make up a formidable pair at safety. The unit plays well together and held Brady to just 150 yards passing in the first meeting. Edelman was limited to 30 yards on four catches in that game as the Bills did a nice job of bracketing him with linebackers underneath and extra attention out of the slot. Brady must find ways to get others involved, especially with Edelman at less than 100 percent.

When the Bills run – Edge: Patriots

The Bills will try to run the football, especially after watching Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon pile up 136 yards on 25 carries last week. Buffalo likes to pound the ball early and often, and in the first meeting Frank Gore has some success with 109 yards on just 17 carries for a 6.4-yard average. The Bills rank fifth in the league, averaging almost 135 yards per game on the ground. The Patriots lone issue on defense has been some occasional struggles stopping the run, although they still allow only 98 yards per game. Devin Singletary is the Bills leading rusher with 729 yards and a 5.4-yard average on the season. He missed the first meeting between the teams with a groin injury but has emerged as a key cog in the offense. Josh Allen’s running ability cannot be overlooked either. He leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns including one against the Patriots in Week 4. The Patriots will certainly be looking to contain Singletary and will be aware of Allen’s mobility, especially on third downs. When New England has focused on stopping the run it generally has been successful in doing so. That should be the case Saturday evening as well.

When the Bills pass – Edge: Patriots

Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll must lose plenty of sleep worrying about Allen. The young quarterback has unquestioned ability but simply lacks the accuracy it takes to consistently run an NFL offense. At times when he lets it rip he can make throws that would cause any talent evaluator to take notice. But he often follows those up with short passes that are well off the mark and create unnecessary long-yardage situations for an offense that can’t afford to be in those too often. When Allen stays on schedule he uses John Brown (71 catches, 1,007 yards, 5 TDs) and Cole Beasley (60 catches, 670 yards, 6 TDs) effectively. Those two catch most of the passes for Allen but Singletary and rookie tight end Dawson Knox also factor into the passing game. On the surface that doesn’t seem to be enough to disrupt the Patriots secondary, which ranks second in the league allowing only 170 yards per game. Stephon Gilmore is dominating virtually every opponent he sees and he’s matched White’s interceptions with six including a pair he’s returned for touchdowns. He should see Brown in this matchup, which will force Allen to look elsewhere for help.

Special Teams – Edge: Patriots