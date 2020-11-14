When the Patriots run – Edge: Ravens

Baltimore may not have the scary type of defense it once did, but the current version is pretty solid in its own right. The Ravens front of Derek Wolfe, Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell is excellent, although Campbell strained a calf muscle in the win over Indy on Sunday and will miss the Patriots game. Justin Madubuike will likely take his place. They do a great job of protecting the linebackers, which include L.J. Fort, Chris Board, Malik Harrison and rookie Patrick Queen. Fort (finger) missed the Colts win but could return against New England. When healthy, the Ravens allow just over 100 yards per game on the ground, which is good for eighth in the league. The Patriots obviously want to establish the run game with Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead, which has been their calling card in recent weeks. Harris is coming off back-to-back strong outings but was forced out of the Jets game with a chest injury. If he can’t go perhaps Sony Michel will be activated off IR to take his spot. Either way the ground production will need to continue if the Patriots are to pull off the upset. Getting Cam Newton involved on the ground may also be an avenue for Patriots success. After a strong start to the season in that regard, Newton has been largely quiet over the past month and hasn’t taken off on as many designed runs as he was previously, although he did find the end zone twice Monday night. The Ravens have been pretty stout all season, however.

When the Patriots pass – Edge: Ravens

Baltimore’s secondary has played well also as the Ravens rank 10th in the league, allowing 223 yards per game through the air. The number per pass play (5.8) is even more impressive, ranking second. Corners Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters are normally joined by Marlon Humphrey, but the latter missed the Colts game while dealing with COVID-19. Terrell Dorsey took his place in Indy, but Humphrey is expected be cleared to return for the Patriots game. That group should be able to contain the Patriots thinning ranks at receiver. Jakobi Meyers has led the way the last two weeks, and Damiere Byrd has been quietly effective when called upon, but N’Keal Harry (concussion) and Julian Edelman IR, knee) have missed the last two games and the Patriots passing game hasn’t been overly impressive even when healthy. Meyers is coming off a career game with 12 catches for 169 yards, which makes him the top dog at the moment. Making matters worse, the Ravens pass rush has been effective as well. Baltimore has 24 sacks as a team and they’ve been spread around rather evenly. That could change with the addition of Yannick Ngakoue, who was acquired in a recent trade with Minnesota. Ngakoue, Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee are capable of creating havoc off the edge, which will put some pressure on the Patriots offensive line.

When the Ravens run – Edge: Ravens

There aren’t many teams the Ravens don’t get the edge against when it comes to running the football and the Patriots struggling front seven certainly isn’t one of them. Baltimore hasn’t been quite as potent running the ball as it was last year, but it remains tops in the league at over 170 yards per game. It all starts with dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, who leads the team with 469 yards and a 5.9-yard average on the ground. Mark Ingram is nursing an ankle injury that kept him out of the last two games and his status is uncertain, but Gus Edwards (328 yards, 4.4-yard average) and rookie J.K. Dobbins (297 yards, 5.7-yard average) have more than picked up the slack. Meanwhile the Patriots best run defender, Lawrence Guy, is dealing with a myriad of injuries and missed the Jets game. Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), the team’s lone true linebacker, also missed the Jets game. When healthy the Patriots allow a staggering 131 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 25th in the league, stats that actually improved after the Jets game when New York opted to go after the Patriots through the air. Those numbers don’t figure to improve again this week with the Ravens read-option attack set to hit Foxborough.

When the Ravens pass – Edge: Patriots

For as explosive as Jackson is on the ground he remains largely a work in progress through the air. He’s completing just under 63 percent of his passes, well under the 66.1 mark he posted a year ago in his MVP campaign. He hasn’t been awful, throwing for 1,513 yards with 12 touchdowns and four picks, but those numbers haven’t approach the 36-6 TD-INT ratio he enjoyed in 2019. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is emerging as his favorite target, along with tight end Mark Andrews and slot guy Willie Snead. It’s a decent group of receivers but one the Patriots secondary should be able to contain, even if Stephon Gilmore remains on the shelf with a knee injury. The problem for the Patriots will be getting Jackson into obvious passing situations, which he hasn’t handled well. He’s been sacked 21 times, many coming when he tries to extend plays and can’t find his receivers. And the Ravens lost All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the season to an ankle injury two weeks ago, adding to the pressure Jackson has seen. But New England hasn’t been able to impact the quarterback on a consistent basis all year, and the secondary struggled against the lowly Jets. It will be important for New England to stick with their receivers as Jackson looks to create, and this is a matchup the Patriots must win.

Special Teams – Edge: Ravens