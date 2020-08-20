Governor Gina M. Raimondo and RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will hold a Facebook Live forum this afternoon with Dr. Jennifer Jencks, Director of the Access Center at Bradley Hospital and Assistant Director of Lifespan Pediatric Behavioral Health Emergency Services, and Barbara Austin, a licensed social worker and Bradley Access Center Supervisor. They will discuss the effects of the pandemic on children’s mental health and what can be done to support students as they return to school this fall.

WATCH EHRE -> https://www.facebook.com/NewportBuzz/