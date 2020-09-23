A Kentucky grand jury has indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The two other officers who also fired their weapons were not indicted. The three officers fired more than 25 bullets.

The fatal shooting of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, during a police raid at her Louisville home in March has sparked months of protests.

Wanton endangerment in the first degree is a Class D felony that carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison.

The Reverend Al Sharpton condemned the charges as “grossly insufficient.”

The judge set a $15,000 cash bond for Hankison.