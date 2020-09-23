Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale of ‘Grey Walls’ located at 86 Beacon Hill Road in Newport, Rhode Island. The property, on over four acres, sold for $6,560,000.

The sellers were represented by Kate Kirby Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Kate Leonard of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyer.

Sited on the highest point of Aquidneck Island, this handsome shingle-style offers spectacular views. “Visitors marvel that ‘Grey Walls’ enjoys views of the ocean, Newport Harbor, and the Newport Bridge, and overlooks the Arthur Curtis James famed ‘Blue Gardens’,” said Kate. Beautiful landscaping, lush private grounds, over 6,000 sf of living space and seven bedrooms, make this a perfect refuge for relaxation and splendid entertaining.

This sale represents the fourth highest sale for a single-family house in Newport this year to date and is one of seven sales in Newport County for over $6,000,000. Paul Leys, broker/co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated “This sale continues to exemplify the high-flying luxury real estate market that not only Newport County, but all of Rhode Island is currently experiencing.”