Gurney’s Newport, Montauk, and Start Island are getting ready to open for the season and in preparation for the reopening these Gurney’s resorts, they have taken every step possible to ensure your safety, from check-in to check-out, including the addition of rigorous cleaning protocols, increasing the frequency of cleaning and placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the properties.

Their Montauk and Newport resorts have long been known as waterfront havens, boasting expansive beaches, sprawling resort grounds and marina settings that naturally allow for social distancing. They have made several additional changes as follows:

– Self Parking

– Hand sanitizing stations, antibacterial wipes and masks throughout the properties

– Arrival package inclusive of your room key, letter from your Resort Manager, and details regarding in-room programming offerings

– Complimentary mask and sanitation wipes provided in each guest room

– In-room programming including streaming workouts, expanded in-room dining menus, playlists and kids in-room activities

– Robust room service and grab-and-go menus

– Reduced seating at all of their venues to allow for proper distancing

– Utilization of additional outdoor spaces throughout the resorts

The marinas in Montauk and Newport are both currently open and Gurney’s looks forward to reopening their resorts based on the below schedule:

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa (Montauk, NY): May 15, 2020

Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (Newport, RI): May 15, 2020

Marina Currently Open

Marina Currently Open Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina (Montauk, NY): May 22, 2020

Marina Currently Open

They have implemented a flexible reservations policy during this time of uncertainty. Reservations can be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours* before your scheduled arrival.

*The Gurney’s Montauk and Gurney’s Star Island 24-hour cancellation policy is valid through May and June. The Gurney’s Newport 24-hour cancellation policy is valid for all 2020 stays