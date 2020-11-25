Newport residents are invited for a special virtual joint inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 5 p.m. as the newly-elected members of the City Council and School Committee take their oaths of office.

This COVID-safe ceremony will include a presentation of Colors and Pledge of Allegiance by the Rogers High School JROTC; national anthem by Thompson Middle School Eighth Grader Eleanor Joffre; and an invocation by the Rev. Nathan Humphrey of The Zabriskie Memorial Church of St. John the Evangelist.

State Rep. Marvin Abney (Newport) will perform the Oath of Office and members of both the Council and School Committee will deliver prepared remarks via Zoom.

Immediately after being sworn in, the City Council will meet for their first meeting for the purpose of formally electing a Chair and Vice Chair and making appointments to serve as City Solicitor, Assistant Solicitor, Probate Court Judge, and Municipal Court Judge.

The meeting will be streamed on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/TV as well as over the Zoom app by entering the following meeting ID: 828 3804 0140.