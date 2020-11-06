I wish to thank the voters of Newport’s Third Ward who have placed their confidence and trust in me once again. I am grateful for the support, hard work, and encouragement that I have received from my hard working and dedicated campaign committee.

I will continue to work hard, diligently and honestly to make you all proud.

I congratulate my opponent Paul Marshall on a race well run and I wish him well. I am pleased that Paul will continue to be involved in city issues and look forward to working closely with him.

The next two years will be challenging times in Newport. We must keep a steady hand guiding Newport through the COVID pandemic while ensuring quality of life for our citizens and sustainability for our businesses that drive our economy. We must keep our community safe and ensure our financial stability.

I will do my best to continue to represent the constituents of Newport’s Third Ward to the best of my ability, so that we move our beautiful city forward.

“Be present in all things and be thankful for all things” (Maya Angelou).

Again—many thanks.

Kate Leonard

Third Ward Councilor – Newport