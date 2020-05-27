As La Forge Casino Restaurant on Newport’s Bellevue Avenue prepares to reopen for indoor dining on June 1st, they’re showing off a bit of a new, spruced up and more classic comfortable look.

They have a new mahogany front bar with new all new barstools, added three large flat screen televisions so we never miss a game when spots come back, and have changed the color from the dark maroon to a brighter off-white which gives the space a more comfortable and welcoming feel.

When the ownership decided that it was time for the old green carpets to go, they discovered and restored the original 19th century marble mosaic floor that had been hidden for decades!

The front dining room was redone and that ever-present green carpet was ripped out in place of beautiful new hardwood floors.

The back bar area has been completely refurbished and is looking better than ever!

And their outdoor seating overlooking the historic Horseshoe Court at the Tennis Hall of Fame…

has been increased by 58 seats through a partnership with the Tennis Hall of Fame that has La Forge serving on the famed horseshoe!!

La Forge is open 7 days a week for outdoor dining and takeout. Indoor dining begins on Monday, June 1st.

Reservations required per Governor Raimondo’s covid requirements.

La Forge Casino Restaurant

186 Bellevue Avenue

Newport, RI 02840

(401) 847-0418