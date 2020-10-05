Dear Editor:

Kate Leonard must be reelected in the upcoming election on November 3. Not only is she a homeowner, but also our neighbor in our Third Ward. She always has our best interests at heart, especially with trying to keep our property taxes ‘in check’. Many of those who promote the bond issues are not landowners. It is imperative that our city by the sea maintains some semblance of financial responsibility and it is Kate who looks out for such.

Kate is always accessible by phone or by email. She is quick to get involved with important issues affecting our neighborhood which is so varied: 3 State Parks, an extended seashore, two 1st Class Resorts etc. Our neighborhood also has assets of Navy housing, Fort Adams, the Harbor, the restored ‘Blue Garden,’ and the endowed SVF Foundation pastures to promote endangered species. Her opponent cannot handle what she handles! A vote for Kate is a must!

Martha Hunnewell

20 Atlantic Ave