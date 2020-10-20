To the Editor:

This letter of support for Kate Leonard is directed to the residents of the 3rd ward in the City of Newport.

Do you realize what a gem you have in Kate Leonard? Fiscally aware, education-minded, hardworking,

intelligent, and most importantly, a great communicator. I do not live in the 3rd ward, but I wish my

representative was as available as Kate. We have never met Kate Leonard. BUT, she has promptly

answered all of my E-mails, voicemails and text messages regarding my concerns . You just do not see

this anymore in any of our elected officials. I do not know if she ever sleeps. Kate is truly a force of

nature!

I challenge you. Contact her with your concerns or opinions and we guarantee she will answer you. She

has always had the best interests of Newport in mind. If she were running for Council at Large, she

would win in a landslide, because she supports and appreciates all Newport residents.

But, to continue her advocating for the residents of the 3rd ward, she needs your vote.

Please VOTE for KATE LEONARD!!!

Doug Powers