By Lynn Ceglie:

As the 2nd Ward City Councilor, I work with neighborhood and community groups on a multitude of quality of life issues such as parking, speeding, traffic, noise, short term rentals, pedestrian safety and others. My work on the Broadway rehabilitation project brought together all the concerned parties to effectively communicate and lessen the impact of the construction on businesses. As a council liaison of the Edward King House Senior Center, I know the importance of bringing services and enrichment to the lives of our senior population. Supporting projects such as the transformation of Sheffield School into a

modern business incubator, Innovate Newport, proves my commitment to diversifying and working to bring new job opportunities. I led the efforts to implement a plastic bag ban to improve our environment.

During this recent pandemic, in attempts to keep our City safe and the Covid-19 infection low, I

will continue to distribute masks on America’s Cup, Bellevue Avenue and Cliff Walk. My time on the council helping people with their concerns is very rewarding and I feel honored by the support of 2nd Ward residents.

After much thought, I have decided to run At-Large to represent all Newport residents. I pledge to be the same responsive and responsible councilor for all Newport residents. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at ceglie@gmail.com or 401-556-4490.

In next week’s Council primary election on September 8, I respectfully ask for your vote so I can continue my hard work for all Newporters.

(Lynn Ceglie represents Newport’s 2nd Ward and is a candidate for Newport City Council At-Large)