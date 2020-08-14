Tuesday, August 18th is the deadline for eligible voters to apply for a mail ballot if they wish to vote from home in the September 8th Rhode Island Statewide Primary election.

“Voting from home is a safe and secure option, especially during this pandemic,” said Secretary Gorbea. “Remember that your mail ballot application must be received by your local board of canvassers by 4 pm on Tuesday, August 18. If you haven’t put your application in the mail by this weekend, I recommend dropping it off in person to make sure it’s received on time. ”

Under Rhode Island law, voters must apply for a mail ballot in each election where they wish to vote from home. This means if you voted by mail in the June 2 Presidential Primary, you still need to fill out a mail ballot application if you wish to vote from home in the September 8 Statewide Primary. Voters have several ways to obtain a mail ballot application:

• Go to vote.ri.gov and print an application

• Visit your local board of canvassers (call ahead)

• Call your local board of canvassers and have an application mailed to you

Mail ballots for the September 8 Statewide Primary must be received by the Board of Elections by 8 pm on primary day. Secretary Gorbea includes postage-paid return envelopes with all mail ballots. New this year, voters can also track the status of their mail ballot on Secretary Gorbea’s website.

Voting from home is one of three safe and secure options Rhode Islanders have for casting a ballot this year. Voters also have the choice of voting early in-person or voting at the polls on primary day.