Newport Mayor Jamie Bova has indicated her willingness to introduce a resolution in the City of Newport to remove the Christopher Columbus statue at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue.

In an interview with Bill Bartholomew, Mayor Bova said, “I’m very open to submitting a resolution; I don’t think it would make it to the Council until the second meeting in July though. As an Italian-American, I’m very proud of my heritage and I do believe there are better Italians to celebrate.”

Bova’s comments come on the heels of the City of Providence removing their Columbus statue earlier this week.