Chief William D. Kewer is honored to announce the promotions of several Middletown Police Officers to the ranks of Captain, Lieutenant, and Sergeant.

During promotional ceremonies on Nov. 27 and Dec. 30, 2019, the following dedicated personnel were promoted:

Lt. Michael Faria: promoted to Captain, Lt. Jason Ryan: promoted to Captain, Sgt. Michael Maruska: promoted to Lieutenant, Sgt. Clifford McGregor: promoted to Lieutenant, Officer Timothy Brady: promoted to Sergeant, Officer Brett McKinnon: promoted to Sergeant.