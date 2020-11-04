After a long night navigating through the in-person, emergency and mail ballots, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has announced the election winners in Newport just after 1:30am Wednesday with 100% of votes recorded.

In the Newport City Council At-Large race, of which the top four are elected, former Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano has once again earned the top spot on the ballot capturing 4,507 votes. Napolitano, who is expected to be the next mayor of Newport, was followed by current Mayor Jamie Boa with 4,489 votes, Lynn Underwood Ceglie with 3747 votes, and newcomer Elizabeth Fuerte with 3,459 votes. Fuerte squeaked by Kevin Michaud by five votes and a recount is expected.

In longtime incumbent Kate Leonard fought off a spirited campaign from planning board member Paul Marshall to retain the 3rd Ward Council seat. “I feel blessed that the people of the Third Ward have decided to keep their faith in me and I look forward to the next two years as we all work together to move Newport forward in a fiscally responsible and deliberate and creative fashion,” said Councilor Leonard.

In the Second Ward race between Charlie Holder and Kim Salerno, Holder pulled out a well earned victory 50.7% to 48.9%. When reached for comment, Holder said, “I’m very happy that the people of the 2nd Ward have put their trust in me to help lead our beautiful city as we tackle the redevelopment of the North End, building a new high school, and working to ensure the quality of life of the people of Newport.” Holder continued, “Whether it was me, or it was Kim, I knew the Second Ward would be in good hands, and I’d like to congratulate Kim on a race well run and look forward to working with her in the future in the best interests of Newport.”

In the First Ward, Councilor Angela McCalla bested former School Committee member Hugo DeAscentis by a margin of 60.8% to 30.9%.

At-Large Councilor Susan Taylor, who referred to Newport’s North End as a ghetto, was soundly defeated. As were husband and wife team Mike and Beth Cullen who ran for School Committee and Council At-Large respectively.