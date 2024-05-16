Obituary: Jay Johnson (1957-2024)

Jay D. Johnson, 66, formerly of Portsmouth and Middletown, RI, died on May 7, 2024. Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 19, 1957, He was the son of the late Clarence and Pearl (Stenson) Johnson.

Jay was a lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island. Throughout his life he loved sports, playing football from youth Pop Warner to the semi-pro leagues as an adult. Not long after attending Tuskegee University Jay also found a rewarding career at Raytheon designing and manufacturing electronic components as an engineer. In addition to his love of football, Jay enjoyed cooking, spending time with his kids & grandkids, watching scary movies, listening to music and fast cars.

Jay is survived by his children; Jadyne Snead-Johnson of East Providence, Tatiana Johnson of Providence, and Jay Johnson Jr. of Auburn, MA. He also leaves his brother Johnny Johnson of Middletown and his three beloved grandchildren, Payshense Pinderhughes, Kiara Johnson and Jaylen Heng.

Funeral services will be private.