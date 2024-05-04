Weekly Roundup: Key Developments in Rhode Island’s General Assembly (April 29-May 3)

The General Assembly of Rhode Island has been abuzz with legislative activity this week, with several significant bills making their way through both chambers. Here’s a roundup of the key highlights:

Senate and House Pass Bill for Regular Reporting on Washington Bridge

A bill requiring monthly updates from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation on the Washington Bridge has been approved by both the Senate and the House. Sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Valarie J. Lawson and House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian, the legislation aims to keep the public informed about the state of the bridge.

Housing Package Bills Approved by House of Representatives

Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s 2024 housing package saw three bills approved by the House. These bills, sponsored by Representatives Cherie Cruz, Terri Cortvriend, and Carol Hagan McEntee, address various aspects of housing regulations and affordability.

Senate Approves Bills Supporting Sexual Assault Victims and Expungement of Misdemeanors

Legislation sponsored by Senators Pamela J. Lauria and Jacob Bissaillon received approval from the Senate. Lauria’s bill seeks to facilitate access to funds for victims of sexual assault, while Bissaillon’s bill aims to enable more individuals to expunge misdemeanors from their records.

Mandate for Infertility Treatment Coverage Passes Senate

The Senate passed legislation introduced by Senator Sandra Cano mandating insurance coverage for diagnosing and treating infertility. The bill now awaits consideration in the House.

House Passes Bill to Prohibit Synthetic Media Before Elections

A bill sponsored by Representative Jacquelyn Baginski, aimed at prohibiting the dissemination of synthetic media before elections, was approved by the House and is now set for Senate review.

Senate Approves Legislation Protecting Employees’ Freedom of Speech

Legislation introduced by Senator Matthew L. LaMountain to protect employees’ rights relating to free speech and assembly in the workplace received approval from the Senate and is now under consideration by the House.

Healthcare Provider Shield Act and Measures Against Deepfake Porn

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer’s Healthcare Provider Shield Act and Representative John G. Edwards’ bill addressing “deepfake” porn both advanced in the legislative process.

Legislation for Consumer Protection in Solar Industry Introduced

Deputy Majority Whip Mia A. Ackerman introduced legislation aimed at regulating businesses selling home solar systems to ensure consumer protection and industry health.

Newport Legislators Submit Bills on Short-Term Rentals

Legislation introduced by Representatives Lauren Carson and Senator Dawn Euer seeks to improve regulatory control over the short-term rental industry, with measures addressing compliance, taxation, and community impact fees.

