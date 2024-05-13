Secluded Tudor-Inspired Treasure Hits Market in North Kingstown for $3,500,000

2180 Tower Hill Road | North Kingstown, RI | 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 5,652 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $3,500,000.

Step into the realm of enchantment with this Tudor-inspired sanctuary, tucked away in a secluded enclave where time stands still. Behold 12 opulent rooms, including 6 dreamy bedrooms and 3.5 baths, inviting you to immerse yourself in a world where elegance and grandeur reign supreme.

As you pass through the awe-inspiring 2-story foyer, prepare to be captivated by the sheer majesty that unfolds before you. The main level unfolds like a meticulously woven tale, boasting a refined office, a regal living room, and a dining room fit for royalty. Each corner whispers secrets of yesteryears, while the library beckons with promises of literary adventures and the sunroom dances with light.

Retreat to the primary wing, where serenity awaits like a whispered spell, offering a haven for rest and rejuvenation. For those seeking soul-stirring vistas, the cupola reveals a panorama of breathtaking beauty. Step outside, and the enchantment continues across 25 acres of sprawling grounds, where a horse stable, 6-car garage, and greenhouse stand as guardians of nature’s bounty.

With a stone turret as a crown of architectural wonder and a blue stone patio as a stage for al fresco enchantment, this transcends mere bricks and mortar; it is a canvas awaiting your brushstroke. Magic and magnificence converge, inviting you to script your own fairy tale amidst the whispers of history and the promise of a life well-lived. Welcome home to your enchanted haven.



LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A VIEWING



