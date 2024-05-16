Obituary: Bruce Taylor (1948-2024)

October 6, 1948 — May 13, 2024

Bruce Wayne Taylor, 75, of Tiverton, RI (formerly of Newport) passed away on May 13, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in New Bedford, MA to the late Theodore R. and Dorothy (Frates) Taylor on October 6, 1948. He was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1966. He is predeceased by his sisters Nancy Ann Dutra of New Bedford and Sharon Banks of Newport.

Bruce truly had the ability to light up a room. Over the years he worked at local grocery stores until one day he moved on to his true passion, cooking. He went to work at Chelsea’s talking to the locals over a hot cup of coffee and serving up early morning plates of cooking. He was an avid gardener always willing to tell anyone that would listen his secrets to bountiful crops.

In his later years Bruce found his love for golfing all over again and joined his Tuesday league out of Jamestown, giving him plenty of time to banter with his golf buddies and loved his generous handicap. The event he looked forward to every year was getting together with all the guys for the last 30+ years for Woodcutters Weekend in VT, always cooking, hanging out to all hours in the kitchen and telling stories of the happenings over the past year. But most of all, he loved and cherished every moment he spent chatting in person and on the phone with his family and friends, those moments will surely be missed.

Bruce is survived by his four children Trina Beebe (David) of Portsmouth, Tristen Taylor (DJ) of Groton, CT, Travis Taylor (Sarah) of Windsor, VT and Trent Taylor (Erica) of North Kingstown, as well as the apples of his eye, his grandchildren Andrew Taylor and Maddison Taylor. He also leaves behind his life partner Leslie Matson of Tiverton and son Kevin Matson of Pound Ridge, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 11:00am-2:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home immediately following calling hours at 2:00pm.