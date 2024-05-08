Rhode Island Secures $60 Million Federal Funding for Transit Enhancements

In a significant boost to Rhode Island’s transportation infrastructure, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, alongside Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, have announced a substantial allocation of federal transit funding for the Ocean State in 2024.

The $60.1 million allotment, released by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA), signifies a notable investment aimed at enhancing public transportation services statewide. This funding, sourced from various legislative acts including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L. 117-58) and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 (P.L. 118-47), represents a $4.2 million increase for the Rhode Island Public Transit Agency (RIPTA) network, encompassing bus services, trains, and ferry operations.

The infusion of $4.2 million into RIPTA’s budget is a direct outcome of the $16.6 billion earmarked for the FTA in the 2024 Appropriations law, a notable augmentation from the House of Representatives’ original appropriations bill.

These federal funds will be instrumental in modernizing, maintaining, and operating public transportation systems throughout Rhode Island. From upgrading stations, tracks, and maintenance facilities to planning and designing new transit corridors, the investment aims to improve accessibility and reliability for seniors and riders with disabilities.

Senator Reed, emphasizing the importance of public transit in driving economic growth and community connectivity, expressed his commitment to modernizing infrastructure and ensuring safe, convenient transportation for all Rhode Islanders.

Senator Whitehouse echoed these sentiments, highlighting the transformative impact of public transportation on economic development and quality of life across the state.

Rhode Island’s $60.1 million allocation is part of a larger $20.5 billion tranche from the U.S. Department of Transportation, designated to support critical public transit infrastructure nationwide. The state has the flexibility to allocate these funds based on its unique transportation needs.

While celebrating this substantial funding boost, the delegation noted that Rhode Island had already received federal funding to cover the initial five months of the fiscal year under a short-term Continuing Resolution (CR).

