11-Month-Old Child Suffers Major Injuries After Fall from Third-Story Window in Newport

An 11-month-old child fell from a third-story window on Tuesday evening, sustaining significant injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 6:18 p.m. at a residence on Lucas Avenue. Newport Fire received the initial call reporting possible injuries and bleeding.

Emergency responders, including Engine 2 and Rescue 3, were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, Engine 2 personnel were informed by a neighbor that the child’s parents had already taken the infant to Newport Hospital.

Given the severity of the injuries, Car 2, which was in the vicinity at the time, coordinated with Boston Med Flight to arrange rapid transport to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Rescue 1, already stationed at Newport Hospital, confirmed the child had sustained major trauma and remained at the hospital to assist with preparations for further transport.

To facilitate the helicopter landing, Engine 5 was dispatched to Braga Park to establish a Landing Zone, while Engine 1 provided additional support at the hospital. Newport Police Department officers assisted in closing roads around Braga Park to ensure the helicopter could land without incident.

The infant was stabilized at Newport Hospital by an ER team. The patient, accompanied by the mother, was then transported to the LZ at Braga Park. The Med Flight crew successfully transferred the child and departed for Hasbro Children’s Hospital, a leading pediatric care facility, without any complications.

The Newport Police Department conducted an investigation and determined that the fall was an accident. The current medical status of the child has not been disclosed.

