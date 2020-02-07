The Newport City Council is inviting all eligible Newport residents interested in serving on the City’s School Committee to submit a letter of interest in order to be considered to fill a vacancy left by the resignation of School Committee member Kathleen M. Silvia no later than Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

The City Council is due to receive a letter of resignation from Ms. Silvia at their Feb. 12 meeting, at which time a roughly 30-day period will commence to fill the position as outlined in the City Charter.

Any and all Newport residents interested in applying for the vacancy are encouraged to submit a letter of interest along with any relevant credentials to the Mayor’s Office, Newport City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

Interviews will be conducted no later than two weeks following the application deadline, and will be open to the public.

According to the City Charter, City Councilors are charged with filling “any vacancy arising from death, resignation or any reason in the membership of the School Committee within thirty (30) days after learning of the vacancy or as soon thereafter as may be possible by a majority vote of all members of the Council; provided, however, the Council shall provide for the public solicitation of applicants.”

Silvia resigned her seat effective Jan. 27th, 2020. Whomever is appointed to fill the vacancy will serve only until a person is elected and qualified at the next municipal election, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd .