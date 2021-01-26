Rhode Island once again has the highest Covid-19 daily infection rate per 100k in the United States according to Covid Act Now, a consortium of scientists and researchers from Harvard, Stanford and Georgetown Universities.

Rhode Island has 98.6 new daily cases of Covid infections per 100,000 people.

Rounding out the top 10 are Arizona with 96.1, South Carolina with 83.1, Georgia with 68.3, New York with 67.3, North Carolina with 66.6, California with 65.3, Oklahoma with 65.1, Texas with 64.9, and Delaware with 62.8.

Back on December 6th, Rhode Island also had the highest infection rate per 100k in the country.

As of January 25th, 2021, there have been roughly 25.3 million cases and 421,000 deaths from COVID in the United States. Over the last 14 days, daily new cases have decreased by about 31% and daily new deaths have decreased by about 4%.