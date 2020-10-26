The Providence Police released three police body camera videos from the crash that has left moped driver Jhamal Gonsalves in a coma at Rhode Island Hospital.

The first video starts right after the collision.

The second video shows one cop trying to help him while the rest just stand around not doing much of anything.

The third video shows an eye witness tell a cop a police car hit Jhamal Gonsalves.

“This one, the first car. Whoever was driving that car, hit him.”

The cop can be heard saying “stop, stop, stop, stop” seemingly in a effort to prevent the witness from making a statement.