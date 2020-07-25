Regis Philbin, the iconic TV host, media personality, actor, and singer who was dubbed “the hardest working man in showbiz”, passed away on Friday, July 24 at age 88.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family shared with PEOPLE in an exclusive statement on Saturday.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” the Philbin family says.

Regis has worked on countless TV series and shows over the years as a special guest, guest host, co-host or just cameos in general, including recurring appearances on ‘Today,’ ‘Rachael Ray,’ ‘The Talk,’ ‘The Meredith Vieira Show,’ ‘The Tonight Show,’ ‘Entertainment Tonight,’ ‘The View,’ ‘The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,’ ‘Late Show with David Letterman,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien,’ ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘The Rosie O’Donnell Show,’ and on and on.