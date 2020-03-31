Governor Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday that Rhode Island COVID-19 deaths have doubled overnight to eight and hospitalizations have increased from 41 to 59. Rhode Island now has 488 cases of coronavirus.

The new deaths are a male in his 60s, a female in her 80s, and a male and a female both in their 70s.

Raimondo also announced that as of April 3rd, all Rhode Island state parks and beaches will be closed to the public. Raimondo said she made this decision based upon the large crowds she has seen gathering at those locations.

Rhode Islanders are also being asked to make a list every night of all those who we have come into contact throughout the day to help with contact tracing.

Raimondo has also put out an urgent call to all medical and mental health professionals. Please visit riresponds.org if you’re not working full-time and want to help.

Nursing students who have completed at least one semester of schooling can receive an emergency 90 day CNA license.

After previous posts readers have asked why we don’t list the number of recoveries. The simple response is that we just do not have access to those numbers.

Mr. James C. Holloman will try and break down what we do have, in order to paint a clearer picture. To that end, we’re using two charts. The first is the total picture of COVID-19 testing and the results; and the second shows what happens to those that do have positive results.

Of those with positive results, 12.1% require hospitalizations, and the mortality rate in RI is 1.64% of infected individuals with the highest percentage being age 70+.

These numbers only reflect right now and will go up or down depending on the new restrictions being put in place and how well people follow them!