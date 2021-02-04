Rhode Island officials announced during their weekly Thursday press conference that more restrictions on businesses will be loosened on Friday.

Catered events will be expanded to allow 30 people indoors and 50 outdoors. The previous capacity was 15. Bar areas will still remain closed.

Indoor dining at restaurants will stay remain at 50% however now two households can dine together with up to eight people.

For gyms and indoor sporting facilities the capacity limit will go from one person per 150 square feet of space to one person per 125 square feet. Spacing between people has been reduced from 14 feet to 6 feet.

For offices: up to 33% may return in person, but remote working is still preferred.