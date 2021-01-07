President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo as Commerce Secretary according to multiple reports.

Raimondo, Rhode Island’s first female governor elected in 2015, has a professional background as a venture capitalist and was elected to serve as general treasurer of Rhode Island in 2010.

Commerce Secretary is a key economic position given the agency’s role in everything from technology policy to climate change.

Raimondo was also in contention to run the Treasury Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.

The appointment is expected to be announced on Friday.

Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee will replace Raimondo once her nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.