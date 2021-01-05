The Rhode Island Senate today re-elected Dominick J. Ruggerio to the office of President of the Senate during its inaugural meeting of the 2021-22 session. He was first elected to the post in 2017.

“I continue to be honored to serve alongside such a talented collection of civic-minded public servants,” said President Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence). “This is the most diverse Senate in the state’s history and I am thrilled to be leading this chamber as we address the many issues that face Rhode Island in 2021.”

President Ruggerio resides in North Providence and represents District 4, which includes portions of North Providence and Providence. He is the father of two grown children and grandfather to three granddaughters.

President Ruggerio served as Majority Leader from 2011 to 2017, and as Senate Majority Whip from 2003 to 2010. He previously served as Deputy President Pro Tempore of the Senate and as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee’s Subcommittee on Labor and Transportation. Ruggerio served in the House of Representatives from 1981 through 1984, when he was elected to the Senate.