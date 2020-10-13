The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the arrest of seven individuals who blocked Route 95 North in Providence last night.

The investigation revealed that the U-Haul box truck and two other vehicles stopped in the lane on travel on Route 95 North in the area of the Providence Place Mall and stopped all four lanes of travel. Individuals from these vehicles then placed several traffic cones in the road and stood holding signs and preventing other motorists from passing by. The roadway was closed for approximately seven minutes and caused traffic to backup for approximately ½ mile.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation, but luckily no one was hurt by the reckless conduct of these individuals,” said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety. “While we respect the right to peacefully protest, we have zero tolerance for those who endanger the lives of others by purposefully blocking traffic and will arrest and charge anyone who does so. The safety of everyone on the highway is our highest priority and we are thankful for the reports from the public that helped us to respond quickly.”

According to State Police, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at approximately 9:30 PM, Troopers received reports that several individuals were blocking all lanes of travel on Route 95 North. While responding, Troopers received information that a U-Haul box truck and two passenger vehicles had stopped northbound traffic by parking perpendicular to the travel lanes. Prior to Troopers arrival, the vehicles had left the scene and all lanes were open. Troopers observed a U-Haul box truck traveling on Orms Street and stopped the vehicle in the area of Route 95. The operator of the truck was arrested and was identified as Kade Page, age 24 of 89 Central Street, apartment #2, East Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

Troopers also arrested the following individuals who were located in the rear of the U-Haul box truck:

· Devin A. Costa, age 24, of 136 King Phillip Road, Rumford, Rhode Island

· Cody B. Boyce, age 24, 107 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln, Rhode Island

· Evan C. Laferriere, age 23, of 45 Watson Avenue, Attleboro, Massachusetts

· Najeli Rodriguez, age 19, 30 Grafton Street, Providence, Rhode Island

· Julia A. Unger, age 21, of 19 Elizabeth Road, Narragansett, Rhode Island

· A fifteen-year-old juvenile male (name/ address withheld)

All adult individuals were charged with Disorderly Conduct (RIGL § 11-45-1) and Conspiracy (RIGL § 11-1-6) and held overnight at State Police Headquarters for their arraignment in Providence District Court this morning. The juvenile male was released to a guardian and will be petitioned to Providence Family Court.