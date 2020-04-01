Governor Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday two more COVID-19 deaths in Rhode Island which brings our death total to 10. Raimondo also announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 bringing our total to 566 positive cases. 60 COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized in Rhode Island hospitals.

The deaths were a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s. Both had underlying medical conditions.

Raimondo warned about a surge in cases with a steep increase in the coming weeks.

Rhode Island has announced a bridge loan program for businesses with 10 or fewer employees to help them stay afloat. The fund has $2 million. $1 million from RI Commerce Corp and $1 million from Bank Newport. These are small loans of thousands of dollars, not 10s of thousands of dollars. Businesses should call 401-521-HELP to more info.

Also Rhode Islanders who are in quarantine and need food delivered can visit ridelivers.com to set up grocery delivery.

Based on today’s reported numbers the statistics James C. Holloman gave yesterday are sadly holding up – 12.1% of infected citizens require hospitalization, and the mortality rate in RI is 1.64% of infected individuals. New cases are still below the high on March 31st but are predicted to rise significantly over the coming weeks. Stay inside folks!