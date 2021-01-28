Mr. Geno B. DeAscentis, 91, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 25, 2021 at the Royal Middletown Nursing Center. He was the loving husband of the late Bertha (Campbell) DeAscentis for 43 years.

Geno was born on April 11, 1929 in Newport, RI to the late John DeAscentis and Guiditta (Caputi) DeAscentis.

Mr. DeAscentis was a meat cutter for First National Stores for over 35 years. A well liked and very athletic individual, Geno played in the Sunset League and was recognized for his high batting average, fielding abilities, and as a leader in stolen bases. During this time, he tried out for the New York Yankees Farm System and made the finals. However, since he was already working full-time for First National, he chose not to the pursue the opportunity. In later years, tennis became his favorite sport and he often played with his brothers. Geno was married in 1951 and shortly after was drafted into the Army during the Korean War.

Geno is survived by his son, Stephen DeAscentis and his wife Deborah of Middletown, and a brother, Hugo DeAscentis of Newport. Additionally, Geno is survived by 2 grandchildren, Michael, of Rolesville, NC, and Scott, of Middletown, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha, and five brothers, Manley, Ettorino, John, Edward, and Attilio.

Funeral services will be private.