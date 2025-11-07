Obituary: Florence Archambault (1930-2025)

Florence Archambault, 95, of Middletown, RI, died on November 3, 2025. She was the wife of the late Thomas B. Archambault. Born in Everett, MA, on May 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Gouthro) Wilderman. She was a graduate of Everett High School, and as a youth, she was a member of the Rainbow Girls, a local Protestant church group.

In 1949, Florence met Tom Archambault, and they were married on June 25, 1950, at the Chapel on the Chelsea Naval Station. She began the life of a Navy family, moving from Chelsea, MA, to Norfolk, VA, Bethesda, MD, and Cuba, before finally arriving in Newport.

Anyone who met Florence knows she was a force of purpose and dedication. In addition to raising her children and volunteering countless hours for the betterment of the community, she even found time to return to school, earning an English Degree from the University of Rhode Island in the 1980s.

Florence worked for over 50 years as a bookkeeper for several local institutions, including the Newport Creamery, the former Treadway Hotel, and the SRBA, aka “Bailey’s Beach.” She was also the owner of “Etc Etc,” an antique shop in Newport, where she could share examples of many different chapters of history; one particular area of her expertise was occupied Japanese collectibles, which led her to start the Occupied Japan Club in the 1960s.

Her efforts to help and educate others were her driving motivation in life. Through her family at United Congregational Church in Middletown, she gave selflessly and led by example. Many local organizations received the benefits of her efforts; she was recognized in 2011 with the Community Service Award by the Newport Daily News and in 2019 with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Boys and Girls Club of Newport. She gave her time to the Salvation Army, Friends of Newport Library, Mumford Housing, Church Community Housing, and Daughters of the American Revolution, among many others.

Florence was a natural teacher, and she shared her knowledge in several different ways. Readers of Newport This Week likely spotted her regular columns from 1976 through 2020 including the column “Senior Savvy” in more recent years; or articles in Old New England, RI Senior Times, and the Antique Week publications. Her published books include “Occupied Japan for Collectors: 1945-1952”, “Occupied Japan for the Home,” both featuring pieces of art and furniture. Another publication is “300 Years of Congregationalism on Aquidneck Island,” where she presented the research gathered as the Historian at the United Congregational Church. She also taught classes at both the Edward King House for the Newport Senior Center on genealogy and for the Salve Regina Circle of Scholars, where she shared the depth of her knowledge on the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Maud Howe Elliott.

But do not mistake Florence for just being studious, as she also loved to have fun, as well. She enjoyed dining out, from fine dining to buffets, but more notable was her love for games of chance, Scrabble, or any other friendly competition with friends.

Florence is survived by her daughters, Edith Todd and her husband Steven of Little Compton, and Jane Luderer and her husband Roger Hemond of Newport; her grandchildren, Kimberly Bertrand, Kendra Mueller, Laura McManus, Sherry Hemond, and Eric Todd; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Florence is predeceased by her son Thomas C. Archambault, her husband Thomas B. Archambault, her parents, and her brothers Charles and William Wilderman.

Her family would like to extend a special thanks to all the friends and visitors who made the last few years of her life still vibrant and enriching. There were friends for games every week, to share a meal, or a good story. Even the staff in the kitchen at Village House was drawn close to Florence.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 23, at 2:00 pm in the United Congregational Church, 524 Valley Road, Middletown.

Donations to continue Florence’s legacy are encouraged; please consider the United Congregational Church, Building Fund, 524 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842, or the Edward King House, 35 King Street, Newport, RI 02840.