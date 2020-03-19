via The University of Rhode Island

The University has confirmed a case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) within our community. The individual who is ill, a staff member, is in self-isolation at home following protocols from the Rhode Island Department of Health. As the University offers support and assistance to the individual, we wish them a speedy and full recovery.

The health department is leading the effort to identify individuals who were in contact with the staff member, reaching out to those individuals, and arranging for their self-quarantine. University Health Services staff are also working to support potentially affected students, faculty and staff. In addition, the area in which this individual worked has been appropriately cleaned in accordance with U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. If you exhibit these symptoms, please CALL your health-care provider and follow their instructions before leaving your home and potentially putting others at risk:

Students: Contact Student Health Services at 401.874.2246 to speak with a nurse.

Faculty and Staff: Call or email your primary care physician.

As we work together as a community to mitigate the spread of this disease, it is important that you continue to practice healthy habits:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid sharing anything that has come in contact with saliva, whether in your living or social environments.

Get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system.

Thank you for all you are doing during this challenging time to safeguard your own health and that of others in our community. If you have additional questions about the University’s efforts regarding COVID-19, please contact the URI information hotline, 401.874.3082, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also consult the University’s Novel Coronavirus Disease website.

Given the progression of the novel virus, it is not a surprise to discover a case in our community, but we know it will heighten anxiety. Now, more than ever, is the time to treat each other with kindness and compassion. We are beyond grateful to everyone who has been working so hard on behalf of our community.