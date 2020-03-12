Tavern on Broadway owners Jim and Jill Blumel sent a letter to their valued customers and friends Thursday discussing their efforts to address the health and safety of their customers in light of the recent global coronavirus outbreak.

The Blumels have implemented aggressive new sanitation procedures and best practices as outlined in their letter below.

Tavern on Broadway’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration will continue as planned. Their doors will open Saturday, March 14th at 8am and they’ll will host their annual traditional Irish Breakfast from 9am – 1pm with drink specials running all day. The Irish punk/rock n roll band The O’Tooles will play from 1pm till 4pm. (no cover)