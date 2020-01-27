Newport is full of beautiful scenes and tons of interesting characters, so trying to pare down this group to 50 was no easy feat. Anyway, here are the 50 Best Instagrammers in Newport, RI.. Give em all a follow!

To get featured on the Newport Buzz Instagram page make sure to tag your photos #NewportBuzz

*** And make sure you follow my Instagram stories because that’s where the majority of fun stuff I report on happens! ***







