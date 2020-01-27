Lost your password?

Newport is full of beautiful scenes and tons of interesting characters, so trying to pare down this group to 50 was no easy feat. Anyway, here are the 50 Best Instagrammers in Newport, RI.. Give em all a follow!

To get featured on the Newport Buzz Instagram page make sure to tag your photos #NewportBuzz

*** And make sure you follow my Instagram stories because that’s where the majority of fun stuff I report on happens! ***

 

Lee Abney

 

 

Onne Vanderwall

 

 

Brian Lima

 

 

Stefy Hilmerscreen-shot-2016-11-28-at-6-05-47-pm

 

 

Kayla Elizabeth

 

Sid AbruzziSid Abruzzi Bill Murray

 

Brian Kelley

 

 

Tim Casey

 


 

Jimmy Toner

 

 

Jason Michalski

 

 

Eric FullEric Full

 

Adam ZaffNewport International Polo Series

 

 

 

Adam Zaccaraadam-zaccara-newport-ri

 

 

 

Anthony Picozzi

 

Peter Mellekas

 

Marial Maher

 

 

Amanda Jones

 

 

Jon Jonesscreen-shot-2016-11-28-at-5-55-09-pm

 

 

Evan Carbotti

 

 

Diane Neves

 

 

 

Jess Kirby

 

 

Kat GossKat Goss

 

 

Bill Bartholomew

 

 

Michael Zalewski

 

 

Colby Raposa

