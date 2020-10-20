Bill Bartholomew interviews Christian Winthrop of The Newport Buzz about Newport, RI politics the state of COVID in the City by the Sea, and Newport Buzz.

About Christian Winthrop:

A fifth generation Newporter, Christian Winthrop is a former national political campaign consultant turned producer, photographer and blogger.