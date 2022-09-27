Bill Bartholomew Announces New Album, Providence Release Show On October 14th

Providence, RI singer-songwriter and media personality Bill Bartholomew is set to release his latest record, ‘beij’, on October 14th. The album will be available on all major music streaming platforms, and features ten original songs, each recorded and produced by Bartholomew at his Providence artist loft, with Bartholomew performing each instrument.

Barrtholomew will perform a release show with his band at a loft space, located at 669 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, on release day, Friday October 14th. Doors open at 7pm, with music starting at 8pm, also featuring regional acts Ziggy Gnardust, Gabriela Rassi, Randy Robbins and Dave Flamand. Following the Providence show, Bartholomew will perform a Brooklyn, NY release show on November 5th at legendary venue Pete’s Candy Store, with additional tour dates set to be announced this autumn.

Bartholomew is available for interviews, photos and art work may be delivered upon request and a private streaming link can be provided ahead of October 14th.

