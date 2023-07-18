Singer-Songwriter Bill Bartholomew to Release Two Dreamy Singles

Providence, Rhode Island-based singer-songwriter Bill Bartholomew is set to release his singles “Paper Plane (7/28) and “Deepfake” (8/4) this summer. The self-produced tracks, in which Bartholomew performs all of the instruments and vocals, are a departure from his most recent work, and find the artist in a dreamy landscape that slides well into today’s alternative landscape. They were recorded at his Providence, RI loft and Rhode Island’s Big Nice Studio, and mixed by Brad Krieger.

Bartholomew is also known for his work as an independent journalist/podcaster and as a host and producer on commercial talk radio.

