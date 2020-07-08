The Ivy League voted on Wednesday to postpone all fall sports.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Ivy League has canceled fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, and won’t “entertain any sports being played until after January 1st.”

Winter sports are likely to see their calendars shifted as a result of the Ivy League’s decision.

This affects football as well as men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, and women’s field hockey and volleyball.

The Ivy League was the first conference to cancel its postseason basketball tournament in March 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this decision could lead to other conferences following suit and canceling their programs.