President Donald Trump repeated his demand for $2,000 COVID stimulus checks in a series of tweets on Christmas Day and Saturday morning.

On Christmas, Trump tweeted, “Made many calls and had meetings at Trump International in Palm Beach, Florida. Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600? It wasn’t their fault, it was China. Give our people the money!”

And he followed up that tweet Saturday morning, “I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in “pork”.”

The push for a $2,000 per person COVID relief check also has the backing of a number of Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning a full floor vote Monday that includes the $2,000 payments that Trump is demanding, replacing the $600 in the original legislation.

Trump has not said whether or not he will veto the bill without the $2,000 checks included.