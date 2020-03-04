Two East Providence have voluntarily quarantined themselves in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Rhode Island, according to a statement from Superintendent Kathryn Crowley.

One teacher, who works at the Silver Spring Elementary School, is the wife of the St. Ray’s Italy trip chaperone who tested positive in Rhode Island’s first case of coronavirus. She attended school two days after being exposed to the virus by her husband. Thus far she has showed no symptoms of the virus.

The second teacher, who works at the Career & Technical Center, went on family vacation to Italy in February and out of an abundance of caution, she has decided to stay at home for the rest of the week and will advise the Department of Health if she presents with any symptoms.

Here is the statement from EP Superintendent of Schools Kathryn M. Crowley: