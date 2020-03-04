Two East Providence have voluntarily quarantined themselves in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Rhode Island, according to a statement from Superintendent Kathryn Crowley.
Here is the statement from EP Superintendent of Schools Kathryn M. Crowley:
Good Afternoon East Providence Families & Community Members,
This is an update regarding status of COVID-19 incidents in the district. As you know, we were made aware of an incident involving a teacher who works at the Silver Spring School. Her husband attended the St. Raphael’s trip to Italy over the February vacation. He presented some symptoms of flu and was tested and found presumptively positive for the coronavirus.
Our teacher attended school for two days and is symptom free. However, she is voluntarily quarantined for 14 days period and as of last reported Sunday evening showing no symptoms. We have a second situation which came to our attention. A teacher in our Career & Technical Center went on a family vacation to Italy over the February vacation. She contacted the Rhode Island Department of Health. Out of an abundance of caution, she has decided to stay at home for the rest of the week and will advise us and the Department of Health if she presents with any symptoms.
We will advise you of any changes and continue with our Department of Health approved safety protocols, including sanitizing all schools on an ongoing basis. Please see our March 1, 2020 letter (https://epschoolsri.org/news/) for more details. Also, we will be providing weekly updates on our website.
Respectfully,
Kathryn M. Crowley
Superintendent of Schools