The United States on Tuesday passed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, matching the U.S. war dead in World War II.

“As of this morning, more than 400,000 Americans – a once-unimaginable toll – have died of COVID-19,” said Susan R. Bailey, M.D., president of the American Medical Association, in a statement. “One in every 820 people in our country have died during this pandemic – often alone, typically away from family and friends – comforted only by physicians and nurses in layers of PPE.”

The country is now averaging more than 3,000 coronavirus deaths every day, according to Johns Hopkins University data, In the U.S., someone now dies from COVID-19 every 26 seconds. More than 100,000 Americans have perished in the pandemic in just the past five weeks.

More than 2 million people have been recorded killed by the virus worldwide.

The U.S. confirmed its first case of the virus in Seattle on Jan. 21, 2020.

Rhode Island has seen 107.066 positive cases with 2,045 fatalities.